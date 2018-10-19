Gleeful Roman Goddess shows off N1.5M bank alerts received from unknown man

By Adetutu Adesoji

Social media sensation, Roman Goddess has taken to social media to flaunt money gifts showered on her by someone she simply identified as ‘Your daddy’.

The voluptuous model received an alert of approximately 1 million and five hundred thousand naira from the unknown person.

The CEO of Roman Liquors and Wines showed off her fortune on Instastory where she posted a picture of two alert notifications with captions that read “Your daddy sent 1m to me” and “Your daddy again sent me this,” showing off an additional five hundred thousand naira bank alert.