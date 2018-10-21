Flood victims get succour from Sen. Manager in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

THOUSANDS of displaced Deltans from Delta South senatorial district affected by the ravaging flood in parts of the state, weekend, received succor from the senator representing the district at the national assembly, Senator James Manager who donated items to them in a bid to cushion the effect of the flood on them.

The senator represented by some of his personal and legislative aides, also visited the camps set up by the state government for the victims in Patani, Bomadi, Burutu, Isoko North, Isoko South, Warri North and Warri South West local government areas where they assured the people of the support of the lawmaker who is out of the country for official engagement.

Items presented include mattresses, toiletries, food items and cash donation of N7million.

In his remarks, the leader of the team, Jackson Okodozor urged the people to be resolute stressing that in no sooner time, the flood would begin to recede with the beginning of the dry season.

He said: “We are here on behalf of the senator representing Delta South, Senator James Manager who unfortunately, is out of the country for an official engagement. But being a true representative of the people, he has sent us here to commensurate with you all and tell you that he feels your plight.