Flood : Lagos Assembly tasks Ambode on drainage

By Ebun Sessou

LAGOS—THE Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to reactivate the Office of Drainage Service in the state in order to checkmate potential flood hazard.

The lawmakers also called on the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye to clear illegal structures built on setbacks of canals across the state.

A member, representing Ifako Ijaiye II, Mr. Makinde Lanre moved the motion Under Matter of Urgent Public Importance during the plenary.

The lawmaker lamented the recent torrential rain in the state which he said claimed the live of a person in his constituency while others lost their properties. Adding that the disaster was caused by flooding which recently occurred in the state.

In his contribution, the lawmaker representing Somolu constituency I, Mr Rotimi Olowo said the Ministry of The Environment should be called upon to explain what they have done in the last one year adding “people should stop dumping of dirt in the drainage.”

Also, Mr. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe 1 said the House should mandate the Ministry of Environment to do the needful, adding that the issue had been raised severally without any action.

In his submission, Mr. Bisi Yusuff disclosed an indiscriminate erection of building near a water bank addressed stating that the situation if not urgently must be urgently addressed to avert further disaster.”