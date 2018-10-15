Fayemi’s inauguration: FRSC promises traffic free flow

Ado-Ekiti – The Ekiti Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday said that measures had been put in place to ensure a free flow of traffic on Tuesday during the inauguration of the state’s governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in Ado-Ekiti.

The FRSC Commander in Ekiti, Mr Ismaila Kugu, expressed the agency’s readiness for the programme in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti.

“We are together with other agencies, making sure our strategies work as we did during the campaign and elections in the state.

“We are bringing officers and marshals from outside commands for effective services,” he said.

Kugu said that alternative routes would be provided for motorists and commercial motorcycle operators in the state capital, to ensure a hitch-free inauguration.

Many prominent Nigerians, including serving and past governors are billed to grace the Oct. 16 inauguration of the Ekiti State Governor-elect.

Part of the programme lined up for the ceremony is a lecture entitled, “Reclaiming Our Land, Restoring Our Values, Ekiti of my Dream,” to be delivered by a renowned poet, Prof. Niyi Osundare.

The chairman of the inauguration’s Media and Publicity sub-committee, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, had said in a statement that all state governors had also been invited to the inauguration.

He said the post-inauguration ceremony would feature a town hall meeting across the three senatorial districts of the state, where Fayemi would rub minds with stakeholders on how best to confront the challenges militating against the people.

Gov. Ayo Fayose, the outgoing governor, will not be attending the inauguration as he has an appointment with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, but he has handed over the instrument of office to the Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka.

Fayemi, former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, contested the July 14 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defeated other contestants to emerge the governor-elect.

He was born on Feb. 9, 1965 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Fayemi, a native of Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state, attended Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti; University of Ibadan and King’s College, London, respectively.

He was the governor of the state between 2010 and 2014. (NAN)