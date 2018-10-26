Estate agent docked for allegedly defrauding accommodation seeker

An Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday granted a 52-year-old estate agent N100, 000 bail in a case of obtaining N150,000 under false pretenses.

Chief Magistrate E. O. Ogunkanmi also ordered the applicant, Agge Akhigbe, to produce two sureties in like sum.

Akhigbe, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Porter docked over alleged theft of carton of frozen fish worth N23,000

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Sgt. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in March at Apeka, Ikorodu.

He said that the accused obtained the sum from Mrs Adesanya Abiola on the pretext of using it to secure an apartment for her.

DFID rates Bridge Nigeria Schools best in education

He submitted that the accused did not secure the apartment nor return their money, thereby contravening Sections 314 and 280 (2) a of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The case has been adjourned until Nov. 15 for mention.

NAN