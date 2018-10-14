Egg is vital to brain development, says CPC

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) says egg is very vital to the development of the human brain newsmen report.

CPC Director-General, Babatunde Irukere, made the disclosure in Lagos at an event organised to celebrate the World Egg Day and the official inauguration of the Egg Sellers and Distributors Association of Nigeria.

Irukere, represented by Carmellus Anyanwu, the council’s Head of Surveillance and Disbursement, also said that egg was a key component of national economy.

He said that the inauguration of the association was a call to duty, urging its members to collaborate with poultry farmers and other stakeholders, as egg was a delicate and perishable product.

He expressed the commitment of the council to encourage trade associations in Nigeria, enjoining members to work in line with global best practices.

Mrs Olaide Grahams, National President of the newly inaugurated association, told NAN that the association would continue to coordinate, motivate and pursue participation of all involved in the trade.

This, she said, would be to increase egg output as well as its circulation, with the mind to making it contribute to the development of the nation.

Grahams said as parts of activities marking the global campaign of egg consumption, the association had held seminars, road shows among others, in line with its aims and objectives.

She also said the association would seek to eradicate problems associated with egg glut, pricing, create awareness on its importance and design stress-free distribution network for the product.

Mrs Bisi Olufuwa, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, said the day was to raise awareness on the benefits of eggs and its nutritional value to human beings.

She said that the state government had assisted business owners to grow their businesses, especially in the area of food security.

“This enterprise is part of agriculture and food production,” she said.

She then advised the egg sellers to collaborate with the Lagos State Farmers Association and form a cooperative society.

NAN