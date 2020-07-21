Court remands two men for allegedly stealing 15 crates of eggs

Kindly Share This Story:

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that two men who allegedly stole 15 crates of eggs, be remanded in a correctional facility for 30 days, pending legal advice.

The police charged Lucky Sunday, 27, a driver and Lukeman Ogunleye, 23, a furniture maker with two counts of conspiracy and robbery

The plea of the two defendants were however not taken by the court because of the nature of the offence.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Adedayo ordered that Sunday and Ogunleye be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for 30 days.

Adedayo ordered the police to duplicate the case file and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for hearing.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the duo committed the offence on June 25, about 7.45p.m. at Arobadede Street, Bariga, Lagos State.

He said that the two defendants conspired with others at large and robbed one Mr Salisu Kastina of 15 crates of eggs, his Quran and Techno phone all valued at N30,000.

Unuigbe alleged that the two defendants and their accomplices were armed with a gun and machetes.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 298 (1) (2) (a), (b) 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

