Edo govt not owing workers’ salaries, BudgIT survey shows

An independent survey by civic start-up, BudgIT, has shown that Edo State is not owing workers’ salaries.

The survey which was conducted across Nigeria’s 36 states showed state governments that currently owe outstanding workers’ salaries in the education and health sectors, secretariats as well as backlog of pension.

The survey, tagged State of States: 2018 Sub-National Salary Survey, which is valid as of September 24, 2018, showed that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration does not owe salaries due school teachers, midwives in government hospitals and secretariat workers.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the survey confirms the state government’s stance on the early payment of workers’ salaries, and “civil servants can testify that they get their salaries before the 26th of every month.”

According to him, “The verdict of the survey by the independent researchers once again affirms what is already known by all. It goes to show everyone what workers in Edo enjoy and the fact that we are indeed committed to the welfare of workers.”

He said that the ability to pay workers as and when due is the result of the frugal, time-tested resource management strategy adopted by Governor Godwin Obaseki in managing the state’s resources.

Osagie said, “The state government has been able to meet her statutory financial obligation to workers as a result of her efficient financial management principle. We are happy that other people are also acknowledging this with surveys like this.

“At this juncture, it is pertinent to stress that the Governor Obaseki-led administration will, at all times, work for the betterment of the lives of Edo workers, provide enabling environment for them to work and also set the right machinery for capacity building so they can be fulfilled in their jobs as well as their private lives.”

The survey showed that some states are owing outstanding salaries ranging from one to 36 months, with the worst hit being Kogi, Osun, Imo and Delta states.

Commenting on some of the states, BudgIT said, “While midwives in Kogi were only paid 40 percent of their agreed salaries and secretariat workers paid 50 percent, in Osun, salaries outstanding is 50 percent for 30 months, but those in levels 1-7 were fully paid.”