Edo Govt., group take fight against human trafficking to Uromi, others

The Edo State Government in partnership with Concerned Citizens of Edo State, a Non-Government Organisation, have taken the campaign against human trafficking to Uromi and environs in Edo Central Senatorial District, in a renewed effort to mobilise public support for government’s efforts to curb the incidence of human trafficking and irregular migration.

Officials of the state government and the group stormed markets and densely populated areas in Uromi, notably Angle 80, Amedokhian, Ojuromi Ultra-Modern Market, Ivue Market, among others, to drive the message and engage the people on the dangers of illegal migration.

President of the NGO, Mr. Ogbewi Aghedo, said that the group was out to spread word on the dangers of human trafficking as available data on the trend showed that the menace is endemic in Edo State, thus requiring concerted effort from all stakeholders to discourage people from thinking that irregular migration is the only way to survive.

According to him, “We are here to join our voice with government’s campaign against irregular migration and human trafficking. Any right-thinking Edo person would not be proud of the stigma that the menace of irregular migration has brought on our noble land. What we are here to do today is to tell the people that they should stop encouraging their people to travel illegally. Rather, they should exploit legal means to migrate.

“Our mandate is simple. We believe that government is doing a lot to discourage this trend. The people should also do their part. That is why we are pushing for the people to get the message, to see that their people who they think may have crossed over to Europe, may just be suffering in Libya or are even dead.

“So this is why we are here. We have been to major markets and the densely populated parts of Uromi. This follows similar campaigns we have done in Benin City, which has changed the attitude of several people towards illegal migration.”

Some of the residents in the areas applauded the sensitisation campaign and commended government and the group for raising awareness on the menace.

A trader, who identified herself as Madam Ebosele, said that she was alarmed by the horrors young people go through in Libya on their way to Europe, thanking the Edo State Government for leading the campaign against the menace and the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for support the efforts.