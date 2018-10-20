Edo assures teachers on release of promotion letters

The Edo State Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, has said the state government has approved promotion of teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state, noting that the affected teachers will soon get their letters.



Mrs. Idahor, who disclosed this when members of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, paid a courtesy visit to her office, expressed appreciation to the union for their cooperation since her assumption of duty as Head of Service in the state.

She disclosed that the Education Sector was her constituency stating that 85 per cent of her service year was spent in the sector.

She noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki has given approval for the promotion of Public Primary and Secondary school Teachers, who are due for promotion in the state, adding that action will be taken to ensure the prompt release of letters of promotion.

”As a government official, I am keen on delivering on government policies geared towards enhancing, rewarding and propelling productivity in the state,” she added, noting that the state government is working assiduously on the National Housing Scheme (NHS).

The Head of Service said she will soon retire from service and enjoined the union to extend their cooperation to her successor.

Chairman of the Union, Comrade Okhueleigbe Pius, thanked Mrs Idahor for fast-tracking issues concerning teachers in government, adding that the Union acknowledges her effort.

The Chairman stated that during her time, incremental credits were restored, Leave Transport Grants (LTGs) were paid, and that though promotion has been approved by the Governor, they were still expecting the letters.

He appealed to the Head of Service to help fast-track the release of promotion letters and appealed for the implementation of the already approved new nomenclatures for graduate teachers in primary schools by the government, while expressing gratitude on behalf of the executives and teachers in the state.