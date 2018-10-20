Davido’s hit “Fans Mi” cover gets singer, Doxy a U.S collaboration

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian upcoming singer and rapper, Doxy, born Dolapo Oyatomi is quietly creeping his way into stardom. The singer, who has been label-less for a while revealed how a simple release of Davido’s hit song ‘Fans Mi’ cover online got him a US collaboration.

“Well, I may not have been active in the industry for a while but I know I am working to make things work. As we all know that hustle brings honey at the end. Well, the reason I dropped the song (hit song) is because I love Davido naturally and his music.

He is a mentor in many ways for the fact that as a rich guy, he is hardworking and taking his music business serious which I would love to be part of if given the opportunity.

The funny part was that I just told the producer who is late now to drop the beat which was initially made by BBJN, then I called on my partner who sings to drop her lines after I wrote it for her and she did it well. I then dropped my freestyle on the beat.

No writing, dropped it online and I didn’t know how it got to Chad Green, well known in the States as DJ Righteous. I was amazed when I got the call from the States, saying I got unique voice and also saying that I and Lil Wayne should be brothers because we sound alike,” he said.

“This is what brought about the collaboration after he talked to me and he sent his beat because he is also a great producer . Then I did my part and by grace, its gonna be dropping soon. So let the world watch out for this and Davido needs to compensate me for this move by making me a DMWian. I know I will be a plus.

As it is, I would love to let Davido fulfil the promise he made to his late uncle, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, such a great man. May his soul rest in peace. Thank God for this great opportunity. I am opened to International collaborations and international shows, including Naija shows,” he added.