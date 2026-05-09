Adekunle Gold, Seyi Vibez clash over ‘Fuji Moto’ controversy; fans react

By Enitan Abdultawab

Fans of Adekunle Gold and Seyi Vibez have clashed online following the growing controversy surrounding a lyric in Adekunle Gold’s newly released song, ‘Life of the Faaji’.

The drama started after Adekunle Gold sang, “They love my Fuji, this no be Fuji Moto,” a line many listeners interpreted as a subtle jab at Seyi Vibez and his 2025 Fuji-inspired project, Fuji Moto.

Although Adekunle Gold did not mention Seyi Vibez directly, the lyric quickly sparked debates across social media, especially due to the similarities between both artistes’ recent embrace of Fuji-inspired sounds.

The situation escalated further after Seyi Vibez reacted angrily on X, formerly Twitter.

“You are wack. Adekunle Gold you’re wack. And your swag is wack. Old fool!” the singer wrote.

In another post, he added, “Adekunle panda Egbon ofo! Egbon ya.”

Following the exchange, fans of both artistes flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some defending Adekunle Gold while others backed Seyi Vibez.

Reacting to the controversy, @YoungGeeOD defended Adekunle Gold, writing, “let’s be realistic here bro….this is not even diss to anyone, adekunle was trying to rhyme the flow… seyi doesn’t understand music btw.”

Another user, @seunsmit_, also dismissed claims that the lyric was disrespectful.

“I honestly don’t get where all the hate on Adekunle Gold is coming from…cuz how is this a diss??? Fuji Moto is a Japanese word fgs!” the user posted.

Backing Adekunle Gold further, @lordwarice wrote, “If we want to be honest, we can see how bitter Seyi Vibez is as a person, ‘Fuji moto’ is literally a Japanese word which you named your album but is not directly associated to you but yet you decided to directly insult Adekunle Gold for clout.”

However, several fans insisted Seyi Vibez had every right to respond.

@tweetishola1 wrote, “This is diss and disrespectful to Seyi vibez! But Adekunle panda fans chooses to think otherwise! I love how Loseyi responded! AG can do better! Discrediting someone’s project to float yours is wack!”

Another X user, @soladaloris, argued that Adekunle Gold should have expected backlash.

“Adekunle Gold went to find trouble, trouble came out now he’s claiming victim. You put this as your first song bro. You can’t tell me you didn’t know Seyi Vibez had an entire album titled Fuji Moto,” the user wrote.

Similarly, @MrManUnitedd posted, “You can’t tell a man how to respond to disrespect. If you like come with stick, if I decide to bring a gun it’s none of your business. If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.”

In October 2025, Adekunle Gold released his Fuji Xtra project, blending traditional Yoruba Fuji rhythms with Afrobeats and pop elements. Weeks later, Seyi Vibez dropped Fuji Moto, a project heavily rooted in Fuji, street pop and hip-hop influences.

Speaking previously about his connection to Fuji music, Seyi Vibez said the genre shaped his upbringing and musical identity.

“My earliest experience with Fuji music came from growing up around it at parties, on the streets, and in family gatherings,” he said.

“Fuji always spoke about real life, joy, struggle, and prayer. That honesty is what still draws me to the genre today because it feels like home.”