“Dangote rice mill will generate N90 billion annually’’

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

Dangote Rice Mills Hadejia , Jigawa State, which is billed to commence production early next year will generate over 10,000 jobs with projected cash flows of over N90 billion Naira annually.

The Project Manager, Engr. Tijjani Momodu, noted that the mill has the capacity for milling 800 metric tonnes per day and also capacity to generate 4-5 Mega Watts of independent power.

He made the revelation why speaking with the chairman of Jigawa State Investment Promotion Committee, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, during a visit to the factory in Hadjia recently.

Engr. Tijjani Momodu disclosed that the company which was earlier expected to commence full operation by December 2018 could not due to excessive rainfall.

Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia , while speaking with Journalists , said that the state economic diversification policy will soon be generating cash flow five times above the state government annual budget.

Barrister Hadejia, who is also the state Deputy Governor, said the state government had in the last three years focused on supporting investors with all necessary incentive including issuing certificate of occupancy of land within shortest period of time all in its efforts at making the state very easy for doing business.

The Deputy Governor expressed happiness that the Jigawa Rice Mills in Gujungu has commenced production with an installed capacity of milling 400 metric tones per day.

Jigawa State Investment Promotion Committee led by Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia also visited Axom Jigawa, a company set for the processing of sesame .

The Managing Director, Alhaji. Jafar M. Lawal, who conducted the team round said their machines thrashed 100 bags of sesame in one hour and loaded three containers of trailer per day.

According to him by February 2019, Axom Jigawa is expected to thrashes 80-100 tonnes of sesame, adding that similar company will be established in Maigatari and Jahun.