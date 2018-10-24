Breaking News
“Dangote rice mill will generate N90 billion annually’’

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

Dangote Rice Mills Hadejia , Jigawa State, which is billed to commence production early next year will  generate over 10,000 jobs with projected cash flows  of over N90 billion Naira annually.

The Project Manager,  Engr. Tijjani Momodu, noted that the mill has  the capacity  for  milling 800 metric tonnes per day and also capacity to  generate 4-5 Mega Watts of independent power.

He made the revelation why speaking with the  chairman of Jigawa State Investment Promotion Committee, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, during a visit to the factory in Hadjia recently.

Engr. Tijjani Momodu disclosed  that the company which was earlier expected to commence full operation by December 2018 could not due to excessive rainfall.

Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia , while speaking with  Journalists , said that the state economic diversification policy will soon be generating cash flow five times above the state government annual budget.

Barrister Hadejia, who is also the state Deputy Governor,  said the state government had in the last three years focused on supporting investors with all necessary incentive including issuing  certificate of occupancy of land within shortest period of time all in its efforts at making the  state very easy for doing business.

The Deputy Governor expressed happiness that the Jigawa Rice Mills in Gujungu  has commenced production with an installed capacity of milling 400 metric tones per day.

Jigawa State Investment Promotion Committee led  by Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia  also visited  Axom Jigawa, a company set for the processing of sesame .

The Managing Director, Alhaji. Jafar M. Lawal, who conducted the team round said their machines thrashed 100 bags of sesame in one hour and loaded three containers of trailer per day.

According to him by February 2019, Axom Jigawa is expected to thrashes 80-100 tonnes of sesame, adding that  similar company will be established in Maigatari and Jahun.


