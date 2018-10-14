CAC cleric tasks Nigerians on good governance

By Sam Eyoboka

General Overseer, CAC Reformation Land, Ibad-an, Oyo State, Prophet Ti-mothy Abass Arabambi, has urged Nigerians take advantage of next year’s general elections to can-vass for good leadership and institutions to move the nation forward.

In his goodwill message to mark 58th independence anniversary, Arabambi said the nation has every reason to celebrate despi-te the numerous challen-ges, adding that every Nig-erian has a responsibility to ask questions before electing leaders that will address the numerous chalenges facing the country.

The cleric stressed the need for Nigerians to stri-ve to protect this demo-cracy by electing God-fearing leaders who will take us to a new dimen-sion of peace, unity, economic and political prosperity.

2019: Senate committee approves President Buhari’s N242 bn virement request

In the interim, Arabambi urged President Muhamm-adu Buhari not to betray the trust given to him by Nigerians in 2015 and redouble his efforts to tackle the current econo-mic hardship in the coun-try. “The rate of unemploy-ment, general insecurity, killings, kidnappings, cult-ism, and other violent cri-mes in our country is be-coming worrisome, just as majority of the popu-lace is traumatised by the economic hardship,” he said.

The prophet, therefore in-sisted that the current challenges can only be addressed by the fear of God, honesty, truth, sin-cerity and justice which can only be guaranteed through good govern-ance, urging political part-ies, the INEC and the Se-curity agencies to ensure free, fair, peaceful and cridible elections next year.