Buhari has damaged Nigeria — FAYOSE

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, yesterday, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has damaged the country beyond control, saying Nigerians are tired of his misrule.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said President Buhari will have Nigerians to contend with in 2019 and not the PDP or other opposition parties alone.

Governor Fayose said: “The international community has said corruption under Buhari is worse than in times past. Nigerians themselves know that the murderous herdsmen have joined Boko Haram under Buhari and the economy, which was booming under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, went into recession under Buhari and has remained comatose.

“For Nigerians, the 2019 election is not about political parties, particularly as it affects Buhari’s presidency.

“The election will be Nigerians versus Buhari and not PDP versus Buhari or PDP versus APC, especially knowing how negatively Buhari has impacted the lives of Nigerians.”

“Nigerians in their teeming numbers were waiting for the 2019 election to vent their anger and frustration on what he described as the president’s disruptive and destructive policies.

“Buhari has damaged Nigeria. He has damaged the lives of an uncountable number of Nigerians. The suffering and untold hardship he has brought on Nigeria and Nigerians are unprecedented.

“Most importantly, he has destroyed the trust of Nigerians in the ballot box and the people can’t wait to send him packing so that they can get their country back.

“In 2019, the same shocker of 2015 will be witnessed and it will be a ruder shock for those who believed in their mastery of election rigging to remain in power.”