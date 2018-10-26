Breaking: Army discovers shallow grave where missing General was killed, buried

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Nigerian army has discovered a shallow grave in where the missing immediate past Chief of Administration (Army, retired Major General Idris Alkali, was killed and buried.

Fighting cyber terrorism and the Nigerian Army example

General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Benson Akinroluyo,, in a press briefing in Plateau state on Friday, said the army’s search team discovered the grave while on nsearch for the missing general.

He said late Major General Alkali was killed and buried in the shallow grave at a place called “No man’s land” in Lafande community of Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

According to him, “You would recall that on September 2, 2018, at about 8:00pm, unknown gunmen attacked a shopping complex located at Lafande Community on the outskirt of Jos metropolis in Dura-Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The attack triggered protest by the people of the area on the morning of September 3, 2018.”

He said irate youths in the state had barricaded some roads during a protest and that the unknown General who was travelling along the Jos road in his Toyota Corolla car was stopped, attacked and killed by the youths after he had introduced himself as an army general.

General Akinroluyo also said that the irate youths, after killing the General, had his valuables, including phones and money “shared by those who killed him”.

He said “The irate youths who followed his car to the abandoned mining pit filled with water on many tri-cycles popularly known as “Keke NAPEP” jubilated for reason best known to them or for mission accomplished.

“He was later buried in a shallow grave in an area popularly known as, “No man’s land” within the community.”