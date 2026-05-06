Many feared killed as gunmen attack mourners at mass burial in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa, JOS

Many persons are feared killed, with several others wounded, after gunmen attacked mourners during a mass burial in Nding Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were said to have been attending the burial of seven persons killed in an earlier attack on the community.

The incident, according to sources, occurred on Wednesday afternoon as villagers gathered to conduct the burial rites.

It was gathered that the assailants, who had been observing the ceremony from surrounding hills, suddenly descended on the community and opened fire on mourners as they were digging graves.

An eyewitness, a journalist, Masara Kim, told our correspondent via telephone that about five communities were experiencing simultaneous attacks by the gunmen.

He said the mourners had barely dug a shallow grave when the attackers struck, forcing them to hurriedly bury the bodies and flee for safety.

According to him, “There is an ongoing, massive attack on communities south of Jos. More than five communities are under simultaneous assault. While we were at the burial site, the attackers emerged from the hills and began shooting.”

He added that a man was shot dead in his presence, noting that local defenders, armed with hunting rifles and locally made weapons, were overwhelmed by the attackers.

Kim said he narrowly escaped, adding that many residents fled the community as the gunmen advanced, while the exact casualty figure could not be ascertained due to the chaotic situation.

When contacted, the publicity secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwang Tengwong, described the situation as “terrible”, adding that efforts were underway to rescue persons trapped in the area.