Breaking: Buhari fails to provide WAEC certificate, says “all my academic credentials with military”

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has again, failed to provide his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as one of the requirements to qualify to contest elective positions in the country.

President Buhari who is seeking a re-election in office however told INEC that all his academic credentials, including his West African Examination Council, WAEC, are with the military.

This is just as INEC has published 79 political parties who will be fielding candidates for the 2019 election.

While the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar submitted his academic credentials, including a Diploma in law as his highest qualification, President Buhari, in a sworn affidavit, told INEC that his credentials are with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.