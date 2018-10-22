Breaking: 300 aggrieved aspirants dump APC in Kano

No fewer than 300 aspirants who had contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have dumped the party.

The aspirants said their decision was due to “gross injustice” allegedly meted out to them during the recent primary elections.

The spokesman of the aggrieved aspirants, Sen Isah Zarewa disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after a meeting of the aggrieved aspirants at his residence in Kano on Monday.

“In any democratic dispensation, the issue of internal democracy must be allowed to take precedence when it comes to the issue of according one the leverage to contest for a position of his choice.

Dollars, militancy, vote banditry mark Delta primaries

“From what had transpired during the primary elections, the norm of internal democracy was blatantly submerged,” he said.

He noted that the spate of internal wrangling in the party in the wake of the disputed primaries would not have arisen, if all the contestants in the state were fully convinced that there was no foul play or any gimmick.

“We were highly offended because our grievances have not been heard by the leadership of our party at all levels. one can clearly understand that we were treated badly.

“We are all stakeholders in making the APC great and have the capacity to ensure its victory at the polls. we were made to believe that we are no longer relevant, hence our decision to pull out,” he said.

Akwa Ibom APC aspirants back party’s candidates

He said for a party like the APC to lose about 300 of its members who contested for various positions, would be detrimental to its survival.

Zarewa said even though they have not yet pointed the direction they were heading to in terms of the party they are decamping to, they still wanted the people to know that they have finally left the APC.

He, therefore, called on their supporters and well wishers to join them, stressing that those who forced them out of APC would in the near future regret their action.

NAN