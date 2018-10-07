Braithwaite’s son dumps PDP for APC

Lagos lawyer and son of the late elder statesman, Dr. Tunji Braithwaite, Mr Olumide Braithwaite, is amongst those who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

The decamping ceremony, which took place at Agege Stadium, was witnessed by thousands of PDP members who defected alongside the former PDP Chairman in the state, Moshood Salvador.

Braithwaite had vied for the PDP ticket to represent Lagos Central at the Senate in 2015.

He was also a member of the 40-man Caretaker Committee of the PDP in Lagos.

The erstwhile PDP leader attributed the leadership problems that plagued his former party in the state as what informed his decision to decamp alongside Salvador.

Braithwaite said he consulted members of his constituency widely before deciding that the APC is the right party to assuage the grievances of the electorate in the 2019 general elections.

He commended the anti-corruption campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as work in progress which requires the support of all Nigerians.

His words: “In fact many of our supporters believe that this decamping ought to have come some years earlier. It is like coming back home, bearing in mind that I have always been a progressive, a trait I took from my late father, Dr Tunji Braithwaite, who was known for his principles and integrity”.