Boxing in Nigeria needs more promoters- Ladipo

Rafiu Ladipo, the President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), on Thursday in Lagos said more promoters were needed to contribute to the boxing sport’s development in Nigeria.

Ladipo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) he was however pleased with latest developments in boxing as the sport was gradually getting the attention it deserves.

Ladipo said the upcoming boxing reality show, “Rumble in the Box’’, was an example of latest positive developments in the sport in Nigeria.

“It is good. `Rumble in the Box’ which is set to come up in January will put boxing in Nigeria on another level.

“I must commend the person who brought up the idea, Mansa Musa Promotions, for the initiative to develop the youths through their hard-earned funds.

“This is what we want for boxing as we have continued to keep our doors open to promoters and sponsors of boxing,’’ he said.

Ajibade Olajoku, the Chief Executive Officer of Mansa Musa Promotions, told NAN that the boxing reality show would have 24 male boxers and 16 female boxers competing.

He said the whole target of the event is to add value to boxing and make international boxing stars because it would be transmitted live on television.

Olajoku added that the best female and male boxers going by the highest number of votes would get the opportunity to fight in the world championship belts.

“We are happy to tell the world what we want to do at Mansa Musa Boxing Productions and which is to get highly skilled boxers to fight in the lightweight category in a reality show.

“The boxing reality show will have 24 male boxers and 16 female boxers in one location and also moving together competing and training together.

“The show would also go through elimination series where the viewers would get to decide the fate of every boxer until we get the best boxer that is fit to compete internationally,’’ Olajoku added.

He also said that the show would have a multi-talented world-class coach, the U.S.-based Demarcus Corley, to guide the youths on how to go about their training.

“Corley, nicknamed `Chop Chop’ and was a world-class professional with 84 fights and 50 wins, would be on ground as a guide for the boxers.

Speaking also, Remi Aboderin, the General Secretary of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), assured that the boxing reality show would be a great success.

He said already the event has the backing of the association.

Aboderin who doubles as the President of West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) said the event was packaged to give young and skillful boxers an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We at the NBB of C are confident about the whole idea because it is set up for the good of our boxers.

“We want more promoters to come and invest in boxing and give our home-grown talents the opportunity to show their quality and guide them to stardom.

“The idea of having Corley to guide the boxers is also well accepted because he has the credentials in terms of his professional records and achievements,’’ he said.(NAN)