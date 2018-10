Ukachukwu defeats Branca Ojukwu at APGA primary

By Vincent Ujumadu

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu from Nnewi South local government area was last night declared winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA ,senatorial candidate for Anambra South zone.

He defeated Mrs. Branca Ojukwu, wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi and Dr. Anselem Enyimba

Details later