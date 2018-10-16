Bad roads in Owerri worry Archbishop Obinna

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The deplorable state of roads in Imo State, is giving the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna, sleepless nights.

The Archbishop, who made his feelings known weekend, at a function in Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, later took his guests to the bad stretch between the Cathedral and Girls Secondary School.

Some of the dignitaries that toured the troubled spot with Archbishop Obinna included Sir Mike Okiro, Capt. Emmanuel Ihenacho, Ikenga Ukaegbu and Sir Tony Chukwu.

“The deplorable state of the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road, especially the stretch between Assumpta Cathedral and Girls Secondary School, Owerri, is most disturbing to the entire residents of the area and motorists plying the road”, Obinna said.

According to the cleric, students of Girls Secondary School, Owerri, and the Catholic faithful, are having hectic time accessing their school and church.

He wondered why officers of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, whose office is a shouting distance away from the troubled spot, have not cared about rehabilitating the bad spot.

Archbishop Obinna passionately appealed to the government to “quickly rehabilitate the road and minimise the difficulties motorists and pedestrians are currently experiencing on a daily basis”.

Obinna recalled with grief that some years ago, the Catholic Church was constrained to resort to self help, when the same spot went bad and government appeared unprepared to reconstruct it.