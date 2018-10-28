Bad leadership bane of our problems

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

A leader is in the forefront of the people or organ-isation he or she leads. Adam was created to lead the living and non-living things. He gave names to all the things God created. Leadership is concerned with influencing others po-sitively or otherwise.

Therefore, a leader is a servant to others as the Bible says in Matthew 20:26-28: “…whoever desi-res to become great among you, let him be your servant. And who-ever desires to be first among you let him be your slave—just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve and give his life a ransom for many”. The call to leader-ship is by God’s consent and authority.

For instan-ce, when God decided to raise a nation. He did not call upon the masses. He called out one leader— Abraham. In the same vein, He called Moses to deliver the Israelites out of Egypt. He raised up Joshua to lead them to the Promised Land.

Therefore, no leader emerges without God’s approval. But what is re-quired of a leader is to request for wisdom un-derstanding and know-ledge for the person to lead very well. Many peo-ple seek for leadership positions for selfish inter-est—to exercise undue authority on people, en-rich themselves and their families and oppress in-nocent people and pre-vent people from exerci-sing their rights.

In Nigeria today, the ba-ne of our problems is lack of good leaders. This is manifested in the level of our development since we attained independence. At every level of govern-ment, religious, business organisations and homes nothing is more import-ant than leadership. But every person holding leadership position needs to lead very well because leadership is about servi-ce.

President Buhari cannot do it alone, so he has ministers, heads of vario-us government agencies and there are state gov-ernors in charge of the states. They are saddled with the responsibility of providing good services for the citizens. But many are not concerned about rendering good services for the nation, all they think of is what they can benefit from their leader-ship position through embezzlement of public funds.

It is unfortunate and disheartening to see that people cannot get new notes in the banks. What is in circulation are muti-lated notes and new notes are been hawked in parties and motor parks. It implies that the leader-ship in the banking sector has failed in his respon-sibility to make new notes available for people at no cost.

Similarly, the power sector is experiencing the same problem. I know that uninterrupted power supply can be achieved but the conspiracy that exist in the sector bet-ween the importers of generators and some people in the govt created the problem.

Finally the people of this country need to pray fervently for Almighty God to put good people in leadership positions in the next dispensation. Do not cease in saying this prayer point so that the country can be better.

