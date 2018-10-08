Aspirants protest Imo APGA gov primary

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

BARELY few hours to the close of nomination and forwarding of names of candidates for the various offices, to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, no governorship candidate as at press time, has emerged for All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Imo State.

Vanguard gathered that no gubernatorial primary has been successfully conducted in the state, even as discordant tunes have started ringing out from the aspirants.

Reacting, the Director General of Nick Opara-Ndudu Campaign Organisation, Chief Emma Ugwuegbulam, debunked the rumour making the rounds in the state that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has emerged the party’s 2019 gubernatorial flag bearer.

“We hereby advise the public to disregard the rumour as no primary was held in the designated venue, the Aladinma Mall, Owerri. So far, there has been no delegate list, no accreditation of delegates, no Independent National Election Commission, INEC, officials and no Returning Officers.

Ugwuegbulam claimed that their position is supported by the other aspirants and urged the public, especially their teeming supporters, to “maintain the peace and disregard any information to the contrary”.

Meanwhile,19 other APGA gubernatorial aspirants, including Ikedi Ohakim, Stanley Amuchie, Uche Onyeagucha and Frank Nneji, have written a letter, dated October 6, 2018, to the National Chairman of APGA, stating their position on the botched gubernatorial primary in the state.

The letter read: “We the undersigned, being aspirants for the 2019 APGA Governorship Election, do hereby state as follows: That we are all qualified to contest the APGA governorship primary in 2019.”