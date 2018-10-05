Army promises cash reward for information on missing General

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Nigerian Army has offered cash rewards to residents of Jos who will provide information that will lead to the whereabouts of missing Major General Idris Alkali.

The 3rd Amoured Division of the Nigerian Army which made the promise, pointed out that the Nigerian Army is determined to find the General either dead or alive to be re-united with his family or given a befitting military burial.

Giving an update on the search and rescue efforts, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Kayode Ogunsanya, said: “Since the commencement of the search and rescue operation as directed by Army Headquarters the following have been discovered in the abandoned mining pit.

On September 28, a black Toyota Corolla car with number plates KWARA MUN 670 AA, a white T-shirt with Nigerian Army logo and the general’s name inscribed on it as well as a pair of canvass belonging to the missing senior officer were found.

“On October 2, a white Toyota Hiace bus with number plates PLATEAU RYM 307 XA, reported missing with the driver on June 24 and a red Rover car, number plates BAUCHI AG 645 TRR, reported to have been buried along with the occupants on 31 January 31, were also found.”