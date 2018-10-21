Amosun leads Ogun monarchs, ex-minister to meet Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Sunday received a delegation of political leaders and royal fathers from Ogun State led by Governor Ibikunle Amosun in his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting, which was held behind closed doors was not made public at press time.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, disclosed this on his Facebook page.

Other members of the delegation were the Alake of Egbaland and Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas, Oba Aremu Gbadebo; the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; and a former Minister of State for Education Senator Iyabo Anisulowo.

The meeting however came on the heels of controversy over who flies the flag of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2019 governorship election.

The national leadership of the party had endorsed Dapo Abiodun as the party’s candidate while Amosun is supporting the candidature of Adekunle Akinlade.

Akinlade is from Yewa while Abiodun is from Remo.

Since the APC finished its primaries, Governor Amosun has visited the Presidency many times and he has declined making comments on his visits to State House.