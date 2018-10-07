Amapakabo quits El Kanemi

Super Eagles’ assistant coach Imama Amapakabo and El Kanemi have parted ways, as the Maiduguri side is not about to renew his one-year contract.

Amapakabo led Rangers to their first domestic title in many years in 2016, but afterwards fell out favour the the Enugu outfit. He joined El Kanemi in a deal that made him the highest paid Nigerian league coach, but feelers from the club indicated that a new deal will not be offered to the coach.

“I signed a one year contract when I joined the club before the start of the season and right now the season is over”

“I took over the club from someone and equally, as I’m leaving, someone else will step in,” Imama said.

“That’s order of the business of coaching. I won the league for Rangers and got sacked, so I came here (El Kanemi). “As I leave, someone will equally come to take over from me. I’ve no problems with that.”