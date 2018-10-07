Africa Magic comedy series, Hustle, returns, features Sola Sobowale

By Ayo Onikoyi

Hustle, the popular comedy TV series is set to return to TV screens for a third season starting Monday, October 8, on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) weeknights at 6:30 pm WAT.

The show which continues to be a favorite for comedy lovers is back with some new faces and more interesting hustle adventures in the city of Lagos. Hustle stars Seun Ajayi as the lead character and features veteran Nollywood acts Sola Sobowale and Afeez Oyetoro popularly known as ‘Saka’. The series also stars comic act Seyi Law as well as Maurice Sam, Deborah Anugwa, John Joshua and for the first time this season, Big Brother Naija season 3 star, Tobi Bakre.

Speaking on the return season, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “We are delighted to bring season three of Hustle this October. Since it premiered in 2016, it has continued to receive positive reviews for its depiction of the vibrant and never-die spirit of the average Lagosian.

It is our mission to keep Africa entertained with the best local content and in this return season of Hustle, fans will be in for more tales of city life as the series promises to be more hilarious”.

Hustle Season 3 premieres on Monday, October 8, 2018 on Africa Magic (DStv Channel 153) weeknights at 6.30pm WAT.