AFCON qualifier squad: Mikel’s name missing again

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has again left out captain Mikel John Obi from next month’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa after he named a 23-man squad for the encounter.



China-based Mikel Obi, who made his debut for the country in 2005, has not played for the team since the World Cup in Russia in June, where he led as captain.

Officials have said the former Chelsea star was previously left out of the squad to allow him time to recover from niggling injuries.

But he has since fully recovered and is now playing regularly for his Chinese club, Tianjin Teda.

In the meantime, Rohr has recalled Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Mikel Agu, who is based in Portugal.

Villarreal young forward Samuel Chukwueze has been handed his first call-up.



Nigeria play South Africa in Johannesburg on Nov. 17 in a crucial qualifying encounter.

The country’s national team top Group E with nine points from four matches, a point ahead of second-placed South Africa.

Nigeria will also host Uganda in a friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Nov. 20.

Full list:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche/ESP), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino/ITA), Adeleye Aniyikaye (IfeanyiUbah), Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Ekong (Udinese FC/ITA,), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG,), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes/SPA), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07/GER)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC/ENG), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/ISRl), Mikel Agu (Vitoria Setubal FC/POR)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr/KSA), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/ENG), Moses Simon (Levante/ESP), Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi/BEL), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA), Isaac Success (Watford/ENG); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal/ESP)

Standby: Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray/TUR), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto/POR), Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars), Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars)