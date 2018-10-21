Lagos – Legendary Musician, Adewale Ayuba, bags 2018 Afroglobal Television excellence award in entertainment along with 17 other recipients from across the world.

The award was presented at the Royalton Banquet Center, Ontario, Canada on Saturday.

Ayuba who expressed excitement while speaking on Sunday said that the award would give room for more recognition of Fuji music globally.

“I thank God for all His support, I am very honoured receiving the award of excellence, I see it as a door opener for Fuji music.

” I dedicate the award to all Fuji artists all over the world.

” Now we will see more acceptance of Fuji music among the international community and am planning to have some musical collaborations with some African musicians, this award will make it easier now,” he said.

The “Bonsue” Fuji creator said the award was the 13th international recognition he had received, apart from 48 local ones.

Other recipients include, Portia Simpson-Miller, first female Prime Minister of Jamaica who received the Justice Irving Andre-Marcus Garvey lifetime achievement award.

Dr Tosin Aluko – Science and Technology award, Dr Lenox Walker- Leadership award, Mr Robert Katende – Global Impact award, Charmaine Tial- Professional Achievement award, Hon. Desmond Elliot- Renaissance award.

Others are: Allen Remley- Nelson Mandela Humanitarian award, Hugh Graham- Martin Luther King Jn Legacy award, Tammie Sutterland- Media Award, Ikechukwu Nnamani- Enterprise award, Aaliyah Cinello- Rising star award.

Peter Toh- Heritage award, Dr Adewale Ayuba- Entertainment award, Leo Johnson- Visionary award, Esther Enyolu- community award, Paulette Senior- Leadership award and Hon. Tony Ince- Legacy award.

Ghanian actress, Jackie Appiah won the 2017 Afroglobal Television award of excellence in entertainment.