Ade Shonubi, Maryam Uwais, others for EFInA’s Financial Inclusion Conference

Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) has announced the theme and agenda for this year’s Financial Inclusion Conference (FIC 2018) which will hold in Lagos on the 6th of November, 2018 at the Eko Hotel and Suites from 8.30am.

In a statement released in Lagos by its Board Chair Mr Segun Akerele, EFInA stated that the theme of the conference is “The Business Case for Financial Inclusion” and the aim of the event is to examine how to drive up the uptake of financial products and services specifically targeted at the poor and at the same time provide stakeholders with the right incentives to create and support these products and services.

According to Mr Akerele the conference will be divided into 3 sessions of 70 minutes each. Each session will consist of 1 keynote speaker who will speak for 20 minutes. The speaker will subsequently join 4 other panelists for a 5 member panel for a panel discussion which will last for 40 minutes.

The 1st session (“The Business Case I”) will review financial inclusion in Nigeria and its potential to act as an enabler of inclusive economic growth. Dipo Fatokun, Director, Banking and Payments at the Central Bank, Uzomah Dozie, the group MD/CEO of Diamond Bank and Laoye Jaiyeola, the CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group are expected to lead the discussion during this session.

The 2nd session (“The Business Case II”) will consider the Indian experience in financial inclusion and how to reposition financial inclusion priorities for Nigeria’s success. India has achieved great success in its aims of achieving financial inclusion and Mr Manoj Sharma, CEO of MicroSave has been invited to give the keynote address. The panel will consist of Ade Shonubi, recently appointed as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Jason Lamb, Deputy Director FSP, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Boye Olusanya, the CEO of 9mobile and they will examine how to reposition financial inclusion priorities for Nigeria’s Success.

Mike Foster, Head, Financial Services, The Department for International Development (DFID) will present the keynote address for the final session (“The Business Case III”) and his speech will focus on what will unlock growth and investment for Fintechs in Africa. ’

For this session, the panel discussion will review some of the challenges innovators face in Nigeria and discuss ways in which the funder community could more effectively engage in supporting the growth of this sector. This panel will consist of Luís Gravito, Senior Partner and Chairman, Lagos, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Musa Jimoh, Deputy Director, Banking and Payment System CBN, Iyin Aboyeji, Co-Chair, Association of Financial Service Innovators and Kola Aina, the CEO, Ventures Platform.

EFInA also plans to take the opportunity presented by this occasion to present its new 3 year Strategy and formally launch its new FinTech Challenge Fund.

According to EFInA, interested participants should visit http://www.efina.org.ng/fic