7,000 delegates for APC National Convention

Edo, Imo, Anambra and Zamfara excluded

Omo-Agege’s suspension, null and void —NWC

By Omeiza Ajayi

No fewer than 7, 000 delegates will gather at the Eagle Square in Abuja today at a Special National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC where President Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s sole candidate would be adopted to fly its flag in next year’s presidential elections.

Speaking on preparations for the convention Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima who stood in for the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state, said in states where there were parallel congresses, only delegates from the state executives approved by the National Working Committee NWC would be allowed to participate in the exercise.

Giving a breakdown of the number of delegates, Shettima said, “7, 000 delegates are expected and in order to ensure that those from far-flung states make it in time for the exercise, we decided to schedule it for 2pm. Aside the statutory delegates, there would be three delegates drawn from each local government and area councils of the federation”.

He described the crisis currently afflicting the party as a “family affair” which would be resolved in no time. “This is a family affair and the NWC is working assiduously to resolve all the issues”.

While delegates from other states would be participating in the process of adopting President Buhari, their counterparts in Edo, Imo, Anambra and Zamfara would be in their states sweating to elect Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates. They will also be electing governorship candidates in Imo and Zamfara states.

The development is due to the decision of the NWC which severally postponed the primaries in those states only to now fix the exercises for Saturday and Sunday.

At a news conference Friday in Abuja, acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena said it was important to ensure that returns are made in those states due to the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for the conduct of party primaries. He added that the exercise was however underway in Adamawa state.

“In Edo state, the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries will take place today, Saturday until Sunday, same for Imo, Anambra and Zamfara. The exercise is already ongoing in Adamawa”, he said.

Nabena said delegates from the state would not be disenfranchised from taking part in the national convention, saying what was more important was to ensure that the INEC deadline was met so that the party could field candidates in those states.

Faults purported suspension of Sen. Omo-Agege

The party leadership also faulted the purported suspension of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege saying those who carried out the action did so illegally.

“Who gave the person the right to suspend the senator? Is that how you suspend a senator? Go through our constitution, there is a process to follow in doing that and not suspending someone on the pages of newspapers”, Nabena explained.