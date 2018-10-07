7 suspected cultists arraigned in Ota

Seven suspected secret cult members were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are: Olaogun Azeez, 18, Tijani Azeez, 22, Jelili Adeniyi, 20, Sulaiman Owolabi, 24, Murainan Shakiru, 25, Tunde Olanisa, 22, and Abinuwaye Abraham, 25.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, said the seven were arraigned on a two-count charge of being members of unlawful society and causing breach of peace.

Mustapha told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on Sept. 28, at about 12.00p.m. at Aniserere area, Ota.

He alleged that the accused and their accomplices belonged to Aiye Confraternity.

According to him, they conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening the community with dangerous weapons such as knives, axes and cutlasses.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 3, 249 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Matthew Akinyemi granted each of the accused bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case to Dec. 12, for hearing.