2019: Ogun Muslims give conditions to support political parties, candidates

Muslims in Ogun State under the auspices of The Muslim Congress, TMC and Organisation of Tadhamunul-Muslimeen, OTM, have given conditions that must be met before supporting political parties and candidates requiring their votes in the 2019 general elections.

The Muslims who gave the conditions at the Annual Lecture held at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta to discuss Nigeria’s Stability: Religious and Leaders on Call, identified key issues that will influence their decision as including respect for Muslims’ rights in the manifestoes, programmes, configurations of the political parties and candidates.

The decision was supported by the national missioner of Nasirullahi-li-Fathi, NASFAT, Imam AbdulAzeez Onike; Asiwaju-Adeen of Ogun State, Prince Sansudeen Apelogun; former national president of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations, NACOMYO, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde; Asiwaju-Adeen of Ogun State, the Olota of Ota, Professor Adeyemi AbdulKabir Obalanlege;, and host of other Islamic clerics and representatives of Islamic organisations at the event.

In his welcome address, the Amir of OTM, Ustaz Tiamiyu Hammed, expressed concern that successive governments have taken Muslims’ rights for granted.

“Nigerians expect that changes in government should translate into good governance, improvement in education, sound health system, improvement in all sectors of the economy and economic growth, but reverse was the case.

“This called our attention to examine if our government is really working for us or against us; whether the changes only created opportunities for the most influential minorities or for every willing Nigerian.”

In his address, the Waali of TMC, Dr Ibrahim Ogunkoya warned that “Muslims will no longer treat with kid gloves cases of molestation or psychological intimidation or suppression of Muslims.

“The authorities at both state and federal levels should call their officers to order in order to prevent unnecessary religious crisis that may erupt if such people continue in their wanton display of hatred for Islam and its symbols. A stitch in time saves nine!”