2019: Igbo group to engage Atiku on restructuring

Owerri – An Igbo group, Eastern Region Assembly, ERA, Tuesday revealed it’s plan to invite the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to give an insight of how he intended to achieve the agenda of restructuring if he becomes the President of Nigeria.

The National President of ,ERA, Ejike Ikezuagu, said to newsmen in Owerri, that Nigeria, needed restructuring in a way to encourage even development.

Ikezuagu also believed that with the restructuring agenda that it would go to an extent to address the issues raised by the the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He was peeved that President Mohammadu Buhari, was not given attention to the agenda of restructuring adding that it could be increasing the challenges in the country.

Ikezuagu said: “Given the tensed and heated political atmosphere saturated in Nigeria at the moment owing to the incoming 2019 general election where Nigerians decide their fate, the Eastern Region Assembly (ERA) has taken it upon themselves, calling Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for a national discourse in London soonest.

“After due consultations with various stakeholders, groups and friends across the region and international, we have come to an inescapable conclusion that there is need for the people of old Eastern region to have a vibrant political movement that will play a role equivalent to that of Arewa Consecutive Forum and Odua Youths.

“ERA is here to ensure that the entire groups in the eastern region have one voice in all national issues as it regards with the eastern region.

“In the days to come, we have promised to take a decision regarding the incoming election as it affects the entire region. We shall take a decision regarding campaigns of all the political parties after proper consultations.

“We take cognisance of Ohanaeze Youth Council who have been playing a good role as well as speaking wonderfully in the interest of the region, however, they are not regarded as a political bloc nor a political movement representing the people of the East.

“Also, Ijaw Youths Council and other related ethnic groups in the eastern region are organisations representing their ethnic interests, thereby leaving the collective interest of the entire eastern region at bay without having a political movement to liaise with political parties in order to protect their interest as a region.

“The region and Nigeria at large have taken note of the fact that the present administration under President Mohammadu Buhari rejected all pleas by Nigerians to restructure the country. The administration insisted that the problem of Nigeria is the process and not the structure.

“However, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar agreed that the problem of Nigeria is the structure and had accepted to restructure the country if elected, so we may consider him.

“On the other hand, IPOB has expressed reservation on the issue of restructuring and submitted that there is urgent need for referendum for the people to decide for their fate.

“Well, they may make an amendment, perhaps, after Atiku/Obi has come to state categorically how they design for the restructuring of the country will look like.

“For us, these are healthy national issue that needs a national discourse.

“We will soon take its own position in all these matters, considering various interests after inviting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the ERA World Press Conference in London to expatiate the word restructuring and what he means for a clearer understanding to all the Nigerians. And we will urge all the groups in the eastern region to take and uphold the position.”