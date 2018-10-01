2019 election will be between Nigerians and Buhari, not PDP – Fayose

Gov. Peter Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said the 2019 presidential election will not be a contest between PDP and President Muhammadu Buhari but a straight fight between the president and Nigerians who are tired of his misrule.

In a statement, Fayose said Buhari has Nigerians to contend with in 2019 and not the PDP or other opposition parties alone.

” For Nigerians, the 2019 election is not about political parties, particularly as it affects Buhari’s presidency.

“The election will be Nigerians versus Buhari and not PDP versus Buhari or PDP versus APC, especially knowing how negatively Buhari has impacted the lives of Nigerians”

Fayose said with millions of Nigerians thrown out of jobs and an uncountable number of companies folding up on a daily basis, Nigerians in their teeming numbers are waiting for the 2019 election to vent their anger and frustration on what he described as the president’s disruptive and destructive policies.

“Buhari has damaged Nigeria. He has damaged the lives of an uncountable number of Nigerians. The suffering and untold hardship he has brought on Nigeria and Nigerians is unprecedented.

“He will receive a shocker of his life in 2019. The same way Nigerians shocked former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 is how they will also shock Buhari in 2019.

While President Buhari and other APC leaders have expressed their joy at their party’s successes in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and the recent Osun governorship elections, Fayose said “the fact they had to rig those elections is clear testimony that Nigerians have rejected them”

“They resorted again and again into relying on the security agencies to coerce and intimidate voters. In all the aforementioned elections and other bye-elections across the country, they stole the vote and compromised the electoral process.

“The European Union, Britain, United States and other election monitoring groups, be it local or international, said as much about the last Osun election.

“The story was not different in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and other bye-elections” he said, adding that the tripod on which the Buhari administration was erected has collapsed like a pack of cards.

“The international community has said corruption under Buhari is worse that in times past. Nigerians themselves know that murderous Fulani herdsmen have joined Boko Haram under Buhari and the economy, which was booming under Jonathan, went into recession under Buhari and remains comatose to this day.

“As Nigerians groan under this yoke, if there is anything on their mind, it is to sack Buhari come 2019” he added.

But to achieve this, Fayose said Nigerians must stand up to INEC as well as reject excuses that elections cannot be conducted without it being militarised and hijacked by compromised election umpires and security agencies working in concert.

“A determined nation must free itself from a dictator who wants to enslave them perpetually and who rules by nepotism and oppression “, he added.