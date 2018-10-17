2019 : CUPP begins search for consensus candidate

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP which include 39 political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday night commenced the process of selectinhig a common presidential candidate to challenge the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The opposition political parties who are forging an alliance under the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP were meeting behind closed doors as at press time on Tuesday.

Before they moved into closed door the CUPP chieftains at the meeting pledged their commitment to forge a common front to challenge the APC in 2019.

The meeting had in attendance about 39 chairmen of national political parties which are part of the coalition and other strategic partners in the coalition.

The meeting which was chaired by the chairman of the CUPP steering committee, Prince Onyinlola Olagunsoye also had in attendance national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Olu Falae, National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus , Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) Chairman Buba Galadima , Chairman, National Intervention Movement, NIM Alhaji Tafawa Belewa, among others.

First spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere told newsmen that the various parties in the coalition would highlight the chances of the various candidates at the poll before settling for a consensus pick.