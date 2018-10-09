2019: Atiku is the best of all other parties’ candidates – PDP BoT

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin has pledged the readiness of the board to support the candidacy of the party’s Presidential flag bearer in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar.



The BoT chair, in a statement issued on Tuesday, congratulated the former Vice President while also singling out for praise, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and David Umahi, chairman and secretary of the Convention Planning Committee respectively.

“As chairman of BoT with all my members, we shall engage ourselves in national advisory and campaign councils for the campaigns.

“Atiku is the best of all other parties’ candidates and I urge all PDP members to support him,” he said.

He urged all those encountered one difficulty or the other in Port Harcourt, venue of last week convention , to stay calm in the interest of the party.

“On behalf of the BoT, I want to congratulate the party and delegates for performing their legitimate rights at the convention. May I specifically congratulate Governor Okowa of Delta State (the Chairman) and the Secretary Governor Umahi of Ebony i state for organizing the best election I have ever witnessed.

“Okowa and Umahi deserve salutation and ovations from all PDP members and of course, all Nigerians for organizing a free, fair, and most transparent election ever,” he added.