Yobe East: Sen Ibrahim steps down for Governor Gaidam

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim has stepped down his fourth term aspiration to the Yobe East senatorial seat in favour of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam it was announced yesterday.

Senator Ibrahim, a three term governor of Yobe State said his decision to withdraw from the race was informed by his earlier promise not to contest for the seat with Governor Gaidam, he said on Tuesday during a visit to the governor at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

Senator Ibrahim also announced his full support for the aspiration of the APC National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni for the governorship position of the state under the platform of the APC.

“In politics, you are bound to have disagreements. You cannot have everything moving perfectly well all the time. But it is always possible to sit back and look at how things are going and correct what needs to be corrected…I have been together with my brother, Governor Gaidam, for a very long time. These little issues will not in any way come between the two of us”, Ibrahim said.

The senator added: “I am thankful to Almighty God for His bounties. What I had is more than enough alhamdulillah. I was commissioner, governor three times and senator also three times. The only thing I never got so far politically is the president of Nigeria”.

Senator Bukar Abba pledged to work for what the Yobe APC stakeholders agreed upon during a meeting in Damaturu two weeks ago with regards to the candidature of Mai Mala Buni, Governor Gaidam and others.

He said his major interest was for the APC to continue to remain pre-eminent and in power in the state for years and years to come. “I do not want Yobe to go to other hands other than the APC. I would forgo any political ambition for Yobe and for the APC. The interest of Yobe is number one for me”, he said.

In his remarks, Governor Gaidam expressed his appreciation to Senator Ibrahim for his decision to step down for him. He said the action showed that the senator was a man of his words.

Governor Gaidam said he and Senator Ibrahim had never quarrelled over politics and that their ambition would always be for the good of the people of the state.