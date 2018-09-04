YCE faults Osinbajo’s stand on restructuring

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has faulted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s stand on restructuring saying restructuring remains fundamental to the problems of Nigeria for obvious reasons.

It, however, hailed the Vice President for being a good ambassador of the Yoruba and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Secretary-General of YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide said this in an interview with reporters at his country-home in Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State, on Sunday.

Olajide said: “The Yoruba are very proud of Mr. Vice President (Osinbajo). He has performed most creditably in office. His absolute loyalty to his boss is commendable.

“Moreover, on the few occasions he acted as President, his leadership has been most inspiring.”

The YCE scribe, however, said the VP goofed on his position on restructuring by Nigerians.

His words: “However, he (Osinbajo) missed it on the issue of restructuring. The Federal Government must listen to wise counsel on the need for restructuring in the country.

“Restructuring is very fundamental to the problems of Nigeria for obvious reasons. This is a heterogeneous country made of different nations, tribes and cultures and consequently different priorities. Our concept of development differs from one part of the country to another. If we must live together in peace, each of the nations must itemise their priorities as regards their cultures, histories and beliefs.”