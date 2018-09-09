Women in Culture ends 5-day creative workshop

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Association of Women in Culture, Arts and Music Industry, AWICAMI, last week ended a five-day creative workshop aimed at helping Nigerian women acquire creative skills for income generation.

The workshop which took place at the National Gallery of Arts, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos from Monday August 27 – 31, 2018, was the second edition in a series of workshops organised by the association. The first edition of the cultural skills acquisition workshop was held last October.

Featuring beads and adire-making, ankara accessories, make-up, gele-tying and the making of hair accessories, this year’s edition turned out bigger and even more exciting than the first.

Speaking during the occasion, Mrs. Victoria Agodo, first Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation, NICO, and Special Guest of Honour, applauded the initiative of AWICAMI to empower women through such workshops that bring home the extra income. Mrs. Agodo pointed out that “Skills acquisition is trending amongst educated Nigerian women owing to the fact that times have changed such that conventional school education is no longer a guarantee for paid employment.”

The former NICO boss who also, at one time, was director in charge of youth development, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, emphasized that from little beginnings of gele-tying, adire-making and ankara accessories, participants could be transformed into fashion line owners and exporters of cultural products if only they can dream big and remain focused.

President of AWICAMI, Mrs. Brigitte Yerima said the essence of the association’s Creative Workshop was to empower women to contribute economically to the homes and larger society through skills acquisition. She therefore enjoined participants to make the best use of the opportunity.

General Manager, National Theatre, Mrs. Stella Oyedepo, who was ably represented by Mrs. Yetunde Fasudo advised women to acquire skills and use them wisely, stressing that wealth through cultural skills would enable female participants to survive the present economic crunch.

The Dugumas Troupe – a cultural entertainment group was on ground during the opening ceremony, to entertain guests with scintillating cultural music and dance performances.

Dignitaries in attendance were Mrs. Vumbut Josephine, Ms. Faith Eki, former chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners, NANTAP, Lagos Chapter, Mrs. Lucy Olumba and other reputable instructors.