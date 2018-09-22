Why I prefer sex toys – Jojo Muse

By Ayo Onikoyi

Her name might not ring a bell, but the actress popular for her role in Tinsel is candid when it comes to her view about sex. In an interview she said she prefers using sex toys than having multiple sex partners.

“Sex is sacred and it’s not something you just do or something you just open your legs to do. It’s not that easy for me. I would rather do sex toys. Sex has a lot involved. It has emotions, attachments, spirituality. Sex is supposed to be sacred. It’s supposed to be a ritual for me. It is a thing two people indulge in because anybody you sleep with, there is a connection, she said, explaining further the spirituality connected with sex.

“You are connecting with them. Then, how many people are you going to sleep with? How many people do you want to now have sex with? It means if you are going to be delivered, you’d have a lot of bonds to break.”