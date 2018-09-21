We’re vindicated by Umeh’s confession —Anambra APC

By Samson Echenim

THE All Progressives Congress in Anambra State has said that the revelation by the former national chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, that he sought the views of President Goodluck Jonathan before fielding a gubernatorial candidate for APGA, has vindicated APC’s long- held position that APGA has since degenerated into a trading outpost against Igbo interest.

According to a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, “Chief Victor Umeh currently in the senate by legal subterfuge had in a retreat held by his party in Awka recently passed the buck for the disqualification of Dr. Charles Soludo in the 2013 governorship election to Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, a charge the wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu denied.”

The statement read: “Our interest does not lie in the review of APGA internal affairs of treachery. It lies in the fact that as we stated, in the peak of 2013 election,the story of APGA presenting an Igbo conscience was meaningless because non-Igbos were calling the shots in the party.

“We urge APGA as a party to come to redefinition, so that Ndigbo will invest their emotions more wisely as the ‘Igbo party’ subterfuge has been declared a failure by APGA itself which ironically now fields a Middle Belt soldier as presidential candidate.

“Hence we urge Ndi Anambra to embrace APC, the better option in the two national parties to heal their past wounds and create a future roadmap to emancipation.”