We’re ready for primaries – Sanwo-Olu

The Director General, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Campaign Organisation (BOSCO), Mr. Tayo Ayinde, on Sunday restated readiness of the organisation for the direct primaries rescheduled for Monday, 1st of October, 2018 by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos.

In a statement issued by Director Media, Mr. olusesan Diani, Ayinde said that the group’s governorship aspirant, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu, is set for the election, urging all card carrying members of the APC to file out on Monday to exercise their franchise in a peaceful and orderly manner.

According to him, the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu Campaign Organisation notes with concerns of attempt by some unscrupulous elements to disrupt the election process.

“What we witnessed during the APC’s stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat, where hundred of thugs were hired to cause mayhem, is a pointer to sinister motives of some people to make it difficult for the election to hold”, he said.

The DG however, called on all security agents to be alive to their duties by providing adequate security to citizens who will be casting votes, just as he advised them to stay away from partisan.

Ayinde further stated that our aspirant, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has enjoyed tremendous support, goodwill and endorsements from various sections of the party, including from Governor Advisory Committee (GAC), 36 members of Lagos State House Assembly, senators from three senatorial districts of the state and members of House of Representatives as well as Market and religious leaders.

We believe that our aspirant must go to the primary to test his popularity before members of the party.

It should be recalled that one of the contenders in the governorship race, former commissioner of Works, Dr. Femi Hamzat, just boosted our chances of winning by stepping down for our aspirant in an unprecedented manner. We are democratic and we believe strongly in the tenets of democracy.

Without any doubt, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu, a thorough bred professional administrator and politician remains a candidate to beat in this coming election.