We’ll return Ashafa to Senate for another term – Lagos-East Leaders

By Ebireri Henry Ovie

Prominent leaders in Lagos East on Friday lauded the leadership qualities of the chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, describing his performance in the senate as exciting.

At a meeting in Somolu, the leaders heaped praise on Ashafa for advancing the interest of the people, changing the face of politics in the senatorial district and taking on a range of key domestic challenges.

“Senator Gbenga Ashafa has become the standard yardstick to measure performance of politicians in Nigeria”

Meeting under the auspices of Lagos East Political Leaders Forum, the leaders called on APC faithful to support Ashafa to emerge as party flag-bearer.

“We wouldn’t permit a rubber stamp to represent Lagos East in 2019”

A statement by the chairman, Forum for Lagos East Political Leaders (FFLEL), Alhaji Abdul-Aleem Mujeeb not only eulogized Ashafa for his service to the country but endorsed him ahead of APC primaries.

“A change is not on the cards. The result of the APC Senatorial Primary won’t surprise anyone. Ashafa will be APC flag bearer. He will definitely receive block vote from Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Somolu and Kosofe”

The leaders who predicted that Ashafa’s opponent would meet a contest of his life as he would suffer a humiliating electoral defeat thanked the youths and women for the confidence reposed on Ashafa.

“The choice of the people is not in doubt. The people have confidence in Senator Gbenga Ashafa” the leaders said.

They lauded Ashafa for delivering 96 verifiable and functional projects, 26 bills and 12 motions of local and national importance.

“Even acknowledged authorities in the field of politics and government recognize the efforts of Ashafa in the development of the country. He is an outstanding senator and deserves re-election”

They praised Ashafa for raising the standard of living through his poverty alleviation programs, electrification and water schemes, construction and rehabilitation of schools across the senatorial district and provision of ambulance for some hospitals.

They also praised him for instituting a back to school program, initiating free health care for the people, ensuring international funding for Lagos State and supporting the rail revitalization work of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration.

“Ashafa has done a good job. He richly deserves re-election”