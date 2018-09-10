We have raised the bar in building standards — ITB boss

An innovative construction company handling all facets of constructions, ITB Nigeria Limited, has stated that the company has redefined and raised the standards of buildings and construction in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ramzi Chidiac, made this submission at an event in Lagos weekend.

Mr. Chidiac stated that ITB Nigeria Ltd recently adopted a new slogan: Build it Right, to reflect the company’s adoption of international best practices, adding that it’s use of the right technology; the right processes, the right systems and the right people, the slogan reaffirms the company’s unrivaled quality, technology and standards in its various services and operations.

According to Mr. Chidiac: “At ITB, our core value is to grow through creativity, invention and innovation. Build it Right is our way of reaffirming our position. We currently have unrivaled technology in the Nigerian construction industry and the projects that we have carried out are a testament to that. We have certainly raised the bar in the way buildings are designed and constructed in Nigeria.

“In order to continue to improve on our services and increase clients’ satisfaction, we have gone ahead to invest in multiple resources and affiliates. We are adequately equipped to handle Turnkey projects (Design and Build), we built the first LEED Certified building in Nigeria and we are advocates of smart buildings,” Mr. Chidiac noted.

ITB Nigeria Limited was established in 1995 to address the growing demand for innovation and improved engineering expertise in Nigeria. With over two decades of experience in the construction industry, the company’s teams of builders and civil engineering contractors have established ITB as the leading provider of top quality construction services across the country. The company also has a successful record of accomplishment of delivered projects and strong clients’ relationship.