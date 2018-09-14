Unfolding war in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu- ABAKALIKI

THE bid by the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC in Ebonyi State to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has gotten murkier after Senator Sunni Ogbuoji entered the contest.

Ogbuoji’s entry has raised the number of contenders for the APC’s ticket to about ten contenders with no clear indication on who could mount the most potent challenge against the incumbent governor, Chief Dave Umahi.

Among the ten contending for the APC, ticket are the 2015 governorship candidate of Labour Party, Sir Edward Nkwegu, Chief Austin Igwe Edeze, Christian Chukwu, Senator Emmanuel Agboti, Engr. Paul Okorie, former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Bernard Odoh, Mr. Kelechi Chima and Mr. Ogbonnaya Obasi.

Ogbuoji’s entry is not expected to make the choice any clearer for party members especially given the challenges the senator has faced in his constituency.

The confusion for the APC is worsened by the crisis that has rocked the party since the congresses a few months ago.

With the APC faced with its internal challenges, the PDP has been reserving its energies given that Governor Umahi remains unchallenged for the PDP ticket.

He has been endorsed for a second time by a cross-section of stakeholders.