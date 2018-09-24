UBA emerges most innovative digital bank

United Bank for Africa Plc, UBA, has been adjudged as the ‘Most innovative Digital Bank’ of the year, in the digital category of the International Finance Awards organised by the International Finance Magazine.

This further consolidates UBA’s position in the digital banking space as it continues to demonstrate leadership and innovation in the markets they operate.

In selecting its recipients, International Finance Awards, recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. After careful consideration of nominations by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments.

The International Finance Awards is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals and financial institutions within the global banking sector.

Speaking on the recent feat, UBA’s Group Head, Online Banking, Austine Abolusoro, said: “We are delighted and proud to be recognised as the 2018 Most innovative bank of the Year. This once again is an affirmation of our recent investment in cutting edge technology, one of which gave birth to Leo, the chat banker that has disrupted banking across Africa.

“UBA’s vision has always been and will remain, dominating Africa’s digital banking space. Our resolve is to provide unparalleled experience across all its channels.”

He further said: “With this addition to our growing list of laurels, customers can be assured that we would not relent in our pursuit of excellent service delivery that puts them first as we will intensify our commitment towards continuously setting benchmarks for the industry”.