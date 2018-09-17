Track opposition’s poll finances, APC tells security agencies

Says Adeosun’s resignation shows character, integrity

By Omeiza Ajayi & Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA —The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were, yesterday, locked in verbal exchange over the resignation of Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, and the former’s call on security agencies to track election finances of opposition politicians, especially those of the latter.

While the APC asked relevant agencies in the country to track election finances of opposition politicians, particularly those of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the 2019 general elections and also described the resignation of Kemi Adeosun as an act of honour, strength, character and integrity, PDP said APC and President Buhari cannot speak of integrity and honour until Adeosun was arrested and prosecuted.

PDP also said the APC could not speak of honour and integrity until its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was investigated and prosecuted for financial impropriety during the period he ran the affairs of Edo State as governor.

But APC in a statement signed by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, yesterday, alerted Nigerians to the plot by some politicians to buy up votes during the elections.

While it recalled the successes of the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the party noted: “Sadly, they have resurfaced to canvass votes of Nigerians for various elective positions. Nigerians are neither gullible nor stupid.

‘’They have not forgotten the yoke they bore under the corrupt Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, regimes and deserve no more of it.

“While we alert Nigerians to the plot of some politicians to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during the coming elections, we urge relevant agencies to be proactively involved in tracking of election financing.

“The same people who criminally diverted public monies to fund their political activities as brazenly displayed during past administrations, must be prevented from doing same in coming elections.”

Meanwhile, the party has described weekend’s resignation of Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, as an act of honour, strength, character and integrity.

The party’s spokesman, Yekini Nabena, who said this in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, said: “Like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the Federal Government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation.

“Now that the report of the investigation is out, the right thing has been done. The honorable minister has taken the path of honour and resigned. We congratulate Mrs. Adeosun for her action.

“In President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no officer of government with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.

Meanwhile, PDP, yesterday, berated President Buhari and APC, for apparently seeking to take credit for the resignation of Adeosun, over alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, exemption certificate.

According to PDP, both cannot speak of honour and integrity unless Adeosun is arrested and investigated and APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, investigated and prosecuted for alleged financial misconducts during his stewardship as governor of Edo State.

The party also accused the Presidency of failing to prevail on security agencies to promptly arraign Adeosun, given its stand on rooting out all forms and shapes of corruption.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, also tasked Police authorities to bring back the former minister to answer to all kinds of financial crimes committed by the present administration.

He said: “PDP is saying she must be prosecuted and if found guilty, must be made to face justice.

“She will also have to tell the world what she knew about the financial shenanigans allegedly perpetrated by this administration since it came on board in 2015.

“We are demanding the investigation of the alleged misdeeds of APC national chairman, Mr. Oshiomhole, whose stewardship as Edo State government has been put on the spotlight for a while now. Until this is done, APC and the Presidency can’t speak on honour, character and integrity.”

On the call by the ruling party on the security agencies to look into the finances of opposition political parties, ahead of the polls, the party scribe said: “The rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Electoral Act are clear on party finances and funding.

“Anything outside of these will not be acceptable. The APC and the Presidency should be told that they can’t intimidate opposition parties ahead of the polls. Their plan to have President Buhari as the sole candidate in the 2019 election will not be acceptable.”